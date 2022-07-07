Bihar teacher returns his 33-month salary of Rs 24 lakh to university, here's why

Nitishwar College, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

A college professor in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has returned his total earnings from the job in nearly three years as his “conscience did not allow” him to pocket the salary without teaching, reported The Indian Express.

33-year-old Lalan Kumar returned nearly Rs 24 lakh that he earned since he joined the job in September 2019 in Nitishwar College as no student turned up for a single class in these 33 months.

He gave a cheque of Rs 23,82,228 to the registrar of BR Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) on Tuesday. The college is under the aegis of BRABU, a state university.

“My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching. Even during online classes (during the pandemic), there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes. If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me,” Kumar, an assistant professor of Nitishwar College, told media on Wednesday.

College principal Manoj Kumar, however, said that it was not just the absenteeism of students put also Lalan Kumar’s attempt to create pressure to get a transfer to postgraduate department.

Lalan Kumar, who completed his Masters in Hindi from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and PhD and MPhil from Delhi University, had also applied for transfer to the PG department in order to be “academically involved”.

The assistant professor said ever since he joined the college, he never saw any environment of education in the college. He said he heard his “inner voice” and decided to return his salary for two years and nine months to the university.