Bihar government to bear entire medical expenditure of coronavirus patients in state

The Bihar government, under the Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana scheme, will bear the cost of medical expenditure of all patients in the state found positive with the coronavirus infection, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar announced on Monday. He also declared that the state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

Nitish Kumar urged the citizens to use a face mask and practice social exclusion. "Mask is not only for the diseased but for those who are healthy as well. They should also ensure that they are using a mask so that they don't get affected by the virus," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Till now, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Bihar but the Chief Minister asked everyone to remain cautious, especially since most states in India have already been infected and it would only be a matter of time before it infects the uninitiated.

All government events in Bihar stand cancelled. 100 isolated ventilators have also been installed in the state to deal with the situation. Screening is being done in Patna and Gaya airport to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Till now India has reported 116 positive cases and two deaths with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.