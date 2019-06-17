Bihar: Government schools to remain shut till June 22 as heatwave kills over 150

Amid scorching heat in Bihar, all the government and government-aided schools in Bihar will remain closed till June 22.

Earlier on Saturday, schools in Patna were asked to remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition.

All the government, private schools in Patna have been asked to remain shut till June 19, due to heat wave-like condition which has been prevailing for several days.

Earlier private schools in Patna had to re-open on June 17 following the summer vacation, however, schools have been asked to remain closed till June 22 now.

All government and government-aided schools in Bihar to remain closed till June 22 in view of prevailing heatwave conditions pic.twitter.com/tcb67vdkUa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, people in the state have been facing double problems since doctors strike are adding to their vows.

The state is also facing a challenge to deal with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) death toll rising day by day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting to discuss latest challenges to the government in the state.