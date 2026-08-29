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Bihar government rescues 100 Maharashtra pilgrims trapped in Nepal floods

Around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra stranded in Kathmandu due to flash floods in Nepal were rescued and sent home by train with the help of the Bihar government.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bihar government rescues 100 Maharashtra pilgrims trapped in Nepal floods
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Around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra, who were stranded in Kathmandu following flash floods in Nepal, were safely brought to India and sent back to their home state on Saturday.

The rescue operation was carried out after the Maharashtra government sought help. Acting on the directions of the Bihar government, the Sitamarhi district administration arranged for the pilgrims to be brought safely from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi on August 28.

Food, stay and medical help arranged

The Bihar government made arrangements for food, drinking water and other basic facilities for the pilgrims after they reached Sitamarhi.

They were later taken to Patna, arriving at around 2:30 am on August 29. The Patna district administration arranged their stay at OP Sah Community Building, where they were provided accommodation, food, medical check-ups and other necessary assistance.

Extra train coaches arranged for Maharashtra

To ensure the pilgrims could return home comfortably, the Bihar government coordinated with the Railway Board in New Delhi. Following the arrangements, two additional coaches were attached to the Patna-Purna Express for the group. The pilgrims left Patna for Maharashtra at around 7:30 am on Saturday.

After beginning their journey home, the pilgrims thanked the Bihar government and the Sitamarhi and Patna district administrations for their quick response and coordinated efforts.

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