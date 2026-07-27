Bihar govt announces withdrawal of all police cases against NEET protesters after CJP's threat

The protests were held in support of the agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party to press for former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The government announcement comes after the CJP threatened to launch a fresh protest over the police cases.

The government of Bihar has announced that it will withdraw all police cases filed against those who protested against the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. The state government added that all the individuals arrested or detained in connection with such cases will be "immediately" released. The protests were held in support of the agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to press for former union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The government announcement comes after the CJP threatened to launch a fresh protest over the police cases.

In a press release on Monday, the home department of the Bihar government said: "No adverse legal action - punitive/retaliatory - shall be taken by the Government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 PM on July 26, across the entire state." It added that "all the persons arrested/detained in connections with the cases registered before the stipulated date, shall be released immediately."

The government's assurance comes after heavy criticism of the Bihar Police's crackdown on the protesters. Police said that nearly 700 people had been detained across the state in relation to the July 25 demonstrations that were held in solidarity with the CJP's weekslong protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Of them, over 350 individuals were remanded to judicial custody, while the others were released after age verification. State capital Patna had reportedly recorded the highest number of detentions.

In a statement on social media, the CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das welcomed the move and described it as a "big relief" for students. "A big relief to students and protesters in Bihar, hours after our latest Press Conference declaring possible Delhi protests if guarantees not honoured," Das wrote on X. The CJP called off its agitation on Saturday after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the union education minister and the government agreed to honour all its demands.