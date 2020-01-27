Bihar girl suspected with coronavirus admitted to hospital

Headlines

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Supreme Court to start day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Volcanic eruption: Lava bubbling away as volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

Top 10 worst traffic cities in India

7 benefits of eating potatoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

DNA| 700 Indian students face deportation from Canada over fake admission offer letters

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Shehzad Poonawalla labels Rahul Gandhi as ‘ignorant’ person; hits out at him over ‘defamation case’ remark

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homeindia

india

Bihar girl suspected with coronavirus admitted to hospital

The district administration was shocked when it came to know that she had the symptoms coronavirus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 12:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As China continues to struggle with the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, a girl from Bihar's Chhapra district has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after symptoms similar to coronavirus infection were found.

The girl, Ekta, had returned from China recently and was earlier admitted to Saran hospital. However, she was later referred to the PMCH. The district administration was shocked when it came to know that she had the symptoms coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that no case of the coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far. Later in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that no Indian in China has been affected by the virus so far. It also added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is in contact with the Indian citizens, including the students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and other areas of the Hubei province.

The confirmation was given by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar who took to Twitter to inform that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is closely monitoring the situation. "We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them," Kumar tweeted.

The MEA also said that "Our Embassy & Consulates General in China will continue to work with Chinese authorities to try & facilitate Indian citizens caught up in these difficult circumstances."

Raveesh also informed that three helplines have been opened to address the concerns of Indian citizens in the region.2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. The virus is said to have originated in a seafood market in Whan, a Chinese city, illegally selling wildlife.

2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus, has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. The virus is said to have originated in a seafood market in Whan, a Chinese city, illegally selling wildlife.

(With agency inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

How IT wiz left Infosys to build Rs 100 crore burger chain with just Rs 20,000 savings; his success story

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE