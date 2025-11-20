FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM

The Deputy Chief Minister's post has no constitutional status. It exists purely as a political appointment, created usually to maintain political balance within a ruling party or coalition.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Bihar gave India its first deputy chief minister: Who was Anugrah Narayan Sinha? Know role, powers of Dy CM
The post of a Deputy Chief Minister in India is one of the most visible yet least defined roles in state governance. Unlike the Chief Minister’s office, which is clearly outlined in the Constitution, the Deputy Chief Minister's post has no constitutional status. It exists purely as a political appointment, created usually to maintain political balance within a ruling party or coalition.

Bihar Gave India Its First Deputy CM

The very first Deputy Chief Minister of independent India was Anugrah Narayan Sinha of Bihar, marking the start of a practice that has since become common across many states. His appointment highlighted how the role can support governance while helping manage political equations.

Who was ​Anugrah Narayan Sinha?

Anugrah Narayan Sinha, revered as “Bihar Vibhuti,” was a prominent nationalist leader, a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, and one of the key architects of modern Bihar. Born in Poiwan village and educated at the University of Calcutta, he began his career as a history professor before joining the Patna Bar. Deeply influenced by Gandhi, he became an active participant in the Champaran Satyagraha, the Civil Disobedience Movement, and other freedom struggles, facing multiple imprisonments. A former General Secretary of the AICC, Sinha later served on the Constituent Assembly and played a major role in shaping independent India’s governance. He became Bihar’s first Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, holding several crucial portfolios from 1937 until his death in 1957 (except during World War II), and is remembered for his significant contributions to the state’s development.

Roles and powers of Dy CM

Despite lacking defined constitutional authority, Deputy Chief Ministers often hold key portfolios—such as finance, home or education—and act as important allies to the Chief Minister. States sometimes appoint multiple Deputy CMs to accommodate influential leaders, strengthen regional representation, or stabilise coalition governments.

While the role is not mandatory and has no fixed powers, the Deputy Chief Minister remains one of the most strategically important posts in Indian state politics—shaping governments, stabilising coalitions, and reflecting the evolving nature of India’s federal and political landscape.

