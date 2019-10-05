Bihar: Four arrested in Gaya double murder case

The state police have arrested four people involved in a double murder case from the Chandauti area.

"On August 23, two bodies were found after which the family members registered an FIR. The prime suspect involved in the incident was held today along with his three associates. They killed both the deceased, identified as Prakash Kumar and Rahul Kumar, following personal rivalry. Another person named Amit Kumar has surrendered himself," Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said on Friday.

The prime suspect has been identified as Sujit Kumar alias Terel Yadav, who was arrested on Friday with his three associates identified as Ravi Raj, Rinku Kumar, Niket Raj.

The police seized Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand cash, 5 mobile phones and a vehicle from their possession.

Further investigation in this regard is underway.