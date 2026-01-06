FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson joins foreign military, not Indian Army, mother Rohini Acharya shares emotional post

Bihar’s former chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who shaped the eastern state’s politics with his charismatic leadership feels proud as his grandson Aditya Yadav will soon join a foreign country’s armed forces. His mother, Rohini Acharya, shared the news on X expressing pride.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson joins foreign military, not Indian Army, mother Rohini Acharya shares emotional post
Lalu Yadav's grandson and son of Rohini Acharya, Aditya with his parents at the airport
Bihar’s former chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who shaped the eastern state’s politics with his charismatic leadership feels proud as his grandson Aditya Yadav will soon join a foreign country’s armed forces and not the Indian Defence Forces. Expressing pride at her son’s achievement, his mother, Rohini Acharya, shared the news on X.

Aditya’s mother Rohini Acharya feel ‘proud’

“Today my heart is full of pride as after completing his pre-university studies at the age of 18, our elder son Aditya is leaving for two years’ basic military training. Aditya, you will live bravery and with discipline, go and show your excellence. Always remember, in the most difficult wars, a warrior is born. Our wishes and motivation are always with you,” she posted.

As she blocked the comment section on her post, speculations grew regarding secrecy on Aditya’s military details as to which country’s defence forces he is set to join.

Rohini Acharya shared the message along with a picture of his son with his parents on X. Lalu Yadav’s daughter expressed her emotions and felt ‘proud’. What made her prouder was the fact that her elder son Aditya chose such a demanding job where discipline and pride are its pillars, at such a young age. She called her son ‘brave, courageous and disciplined’.

Where will Lalu Yadav’s grandson work?

The post went quickly viral prompting several questions on social media regarding the country where Aditya has gone for training in its armed forces. Rohini Acharya has been living in Singapore with her family for many years. As per the Southeast Asian country, all male citizens and permanent residents must undergo compulsory military service after the age of 18. As he is a permanent resident in Singapore, he is mandated to serve their nation and so he has joined the Singapore Armed Forces for basic military training. The training period usually takes around two years and is considered highly rigorous. 

