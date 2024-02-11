Bihar floor test: As MLAs get ready for big day, here's a look at state assembly numbers

Nitish Kumar's switch from the Mahagathbandhan to the NDA has set the stage for a showdown in the state assembly.

The political arena in Bihar is charged with anticipation as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gears up for a crucial floor test on Monday, February 12. Kumar's switch from the Mahagathbandhan to the NDA has set the stage for a showdown in the state assembly.

Amidst the test of strength, political activities are heating up. Congress has relocated its MLAs to Hyderabad, while RJD MLAs find refuge at Tejashwi Yadav's residence. On the other hand, BJP has taken its MLAs to the Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya, citing routine training purposes.

A look at state assembly numbers

With 243 seats in the assembly, the magic number to clinch a majority stands at 122. The NDA appears to hold a firm grip with 128 seats, all due to BJP's 78, JD(U)'s 45, and support from Hindustani Awam Morcha and an independent MLA.

The opposition, comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties, collectively holds 114 seats. Despite the numerical disadvantage, they remain resolute in their efforts to challenge Kumar's authority.

In a strategic move, Congress MLAs are en route to Patna, where they will join forces with their RJD counterparts before marching to the assembly. Meanwhile, JD(U) has issued a stern directive for its members to be present during the crucial vote.

While RJD hints at a potential game-changer, JD(U) has the confidence in its ability to emerge victorious. HAM, too, pledges its support to Kumar's administration.

However, amidst all the political drama, questions grow regarding potential defections and behind-the-scenes negotiations.

As the stage is set for a dramatic showdown, all eyes are on the Bihar Assembly, where the fate of the government hangs in the balance.