Bihar floor test: As MLAs get ready for big day, here's a look at state assembly numbers

Twitter
Headlines

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

10 invaluable lessons to learn from Sudha Murty to become a successful entrepreneur

7 exercises that can help manage high blood pressure

Animals found only in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

HomeIndia

India

Bihar floor test: As MLAs get ready for big day, here's a look at state assembly numbers

Nitish Kumar's switch from the Mahagathbandhan to the NDA has set the stage for a showdown in the state assembly.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:16 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The political arena in Bihar is charged with anticipation as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gears up for a crucial floor test on Monday, February 12. Kumar's switch from the Mahagathbandhan to the NDA has set the stage for a showdown in the state assembly.

Amidst the test of strength, political activities are heating up. Congress has relocated its MLAs to Hyderabad, while RJD MLAs find refuge at Tejashwi Yadav's residence. On the other hand, BJP has taken its MLAs to the Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya, citing routine training purposes.

A look at state assembly numbers

With 243 seats in the assembly, the magic number to clinch a majority stands at 122. The NDA appears to hold a firm grip with 128 seats, all due to BJP's 78, JD(U)'s 45, and support from Hindustani Awam Morcha and an independent MLA.

The opposition, comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties, collectively holds 114 seats. Despite the numerical disadvantage, they remain resolute in their efforts to challenge Kumar's authority.

In a strategic move, Congress MLAs are en route to Patna, where they will join forces with their RJD counterparts before marching to the assembly. Meanwhile, JD(U) has issued a stern directive for its members to be present during the crucial vote.

While RJD hints at a potential game-changer, JD(U) has the confidence in its ability to emerge victorious. HAM, too, pledges its support to Kumar's administration.

However, amidst all the political drama, questions grow regarding potential defections and behind-the-scenes negotiations. 

As the stage is set for a dramatic showdown, all eyes are on the Bihar Assembly, where the fate of the government hangs in the balance.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE