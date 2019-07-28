Headlines

Bihar floods: Train services temporarily suspended between Samastipur-Darbhanga

Bihar Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar said in a statement that on the bridge no. 16 near Hayaghat station in Samastipur-Darbhanga (SPJ-DBG) section water level is high and rising. For the purpose of safety, train operation has been suspended in this section.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 03:49 PM IST

 Train services between Samastipur-Darbhanga in Bihar has been temporarily suspended due to rising water levels on the railway tracks.

Bihar Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar said in a statement that on the bridge no. 16 near Hayaghat station in Samastipur-Darbhanga (SPJ-DBG) section water level is high and rising. For the purpose of safety, train operation has been suspended in this section.

The passenger trains which have been canceled are 75225 Samastipur-Raxaul, 75207 Samastipur-Muzaffarpur and 75282 Darbhanga-Samastipur.

The trains which have been shortly terminated are Sealdah-Jaynagar Express, Ranchi-Jaynagar Express, Jaynagar-Sealdah Express, Anand Vihar Terminal Jaynagar Express, Kolkata Jaynagar Express and Jaynagar-Kolkata Express.

Some of the trains that have been diverted are Ahmedabad- Darbhanga Jansadharan Express, Kolkata Sitamarhi Express, Jaynagar Amritsar Express and Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.

On July 19, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. However, several people living in flood-hit areas have claimed that they have not received any aid from the government. 

 

