Bihar floods toll close to 100; Sitamarhi worst affected with 27 deaths

Northeast India and Bihar continued to battle flood fury on Saturday as the death toll due to rain-related incidents crossed the 150-figure mark.

With five more deaths on Saturday, the death toll in Bihar floods reached 97, the state's disaster management department said.

Four deaths were reported from Madhubani district which accounted for 18 casualties and one from Darbhanga where a total of 10 people died in the deluge.

Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected district, the disaster management department said in its report.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi toured Sitamarhi to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work in the district on Saturday.

Modi said, "Those affected by a calamity have the first claim on the coffers of the state."

He asked officials to ensure that dependents of those who died in the flood are paid ex-gratia expeditiously, and no surviving flood victim is denied financial assistance.

A total of 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by flash floods that have hit the state in the wake of torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal last week.

The number of deaths in other districts are Araria (12), Sheohar (10), Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (five), Supaul (three), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).

Muzaffarpur and Katihar districts have not reported any death in the flash floods that hit the state in the wake of torrential rains in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal last week.

Around two lakh more people were affected by the flood on Saturday, pushing the overall figure to 69.27 lakh though the districts hit by the deluge remained 12.

Over one lakh people have been displaced, with 1.14 lakh taking shelter at 131 relief camps of which 126 have been set up in Sitamarhi alone.

Food is being prepared for the affected population at 859 kitchens and distributed by 796 personnel equipped with 125 boats, who are assisted by 19 teams of the NDRF.

Water levels have begun to recede in nearly half a dozen rivers which are, nevertheless, flowing above the danger mark at a number of places.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall during the next two days in some of the affected districts which may have an adverse impact on the flood situation.

Meanwhile, the toll in Assam rose to 62 on Sunday even as flood waters showed a receding trend in several districts. The number of affected districts came down to 24, officials said.

The waters of the deluge, which wreaked large scale devastation across the state, receded from Baksa, Hojai and Majuli districts but continued to submerge 1.51 lakh hectare of crop land and a large part of Kaziranga National Park, where 10 rhinos have been killed.

