Bihar floods sweep villages away, people take refuge in self constructed tents

Floods continued to wreak havoc in Bihar on Sunday. The death toll has risen to 97 so far with the highest number of casualties occurring in Sitamarhi district i.e. 27 followed by 18 in Madhubani district.

The flood has ravaged farms, roads, bridges and houses of the people. Adding to their misery, they have nothing to eat since their food supplies are either decayed or destroyed due to heavy floods. However, even in grave times such as these, people in Madhubani have still managed to live.

The 200-odd residents of Kamla Balan village sought a new place to live. Interestingly, these villagers built tents on top of the dam since their entire village has been swept away by the floods. All of this was done without any assistance from the local administration. The people from nearby villages helped the villagers of Kamla Balan to get on their feet after they lost nearly everything in the floods. "The administration should take notice of this matter, after all for how many days will the villagers live atop the dam," said a man from a nearby village.

A similar kind of situation has been observed in Naruar village. Located at a distance of mere four kilometres from the National Highway 57, NH-57, the entire village got submerged during floods. As a result, people took refuge in the tents constructed on the road divider near NH-57. Alike Kamla Balan, these villagers are also aided by people residing in the nearby villages and there appears to be absolutely no sign of assistance from the local authorities. The people from nearby villages have been bringing food and water for these flood-affected families. "We are scared that someone might die due to continuous flow of heavy traffic on the highway," said a villager who lived in a tent situated near the national highway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday visited the flood-hit areas. He reviewed the situation on ground and met the victims staying in the relief centres at Sitamarhi and Darbhanga. Reportedly, the victims circled the CM and complained about not getting timely and adequate relief material. Nitish listened to the troubled victims and accordingly directed the concerned authorities to take care of the matter.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi held a meeting with the district authorities and public representatives on Sunday at Madhubani to discuss the emergency-like situation prevailing in the district. "Nearly at 13 places in the district, the embankments have been destroyed due to which the roads have been badly damaged." He also stated that the repairing of roads has been carried out on war basis.

Zee Media Newsroom