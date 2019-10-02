Bihar Floods: IMD warns of more rains on Thursday, Friday; orange alert issued in 4 districts

Headlines

Byju's layoffs: EdTech firm to slash around 5000 positions under major restructuring led by new CEO Arjun Mohan

Bank holidays in October 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days, check state-wise list here

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC without any coaching, with full time job, secured AIR...

Who was Ratan Tata’s father Naval Tata, adopted into Rs 12 lakh crore family; all about his life with Simone Tata

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju's layoffs: EdTech firm to slash around 5000 positions under major restructuring led by new CEO Arjun Mohan

Bank holidays in October 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days, check state-wise list here

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC without any coaching, with full time job, secured AIR...

5 most awaited web-series to watch out for

Prominent players ruled out of world Cup 2023

8 Benefits of hibiscus for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

Nithya Menen shuts down rumours of 'being harassed by Tamil actor', slams media portal: 'How much wrong we do'

12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film trailer to be attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

HomeIndia

India

Bihar Floods: IMD warns of more rains on Thursday, Friday; orange alert issued in 4 districts

An orange alert has been issued in districts of Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2019, 05:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as parts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, grapples with flood after heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another forecast for rains in the next 48 hours.

The weather forecast agency has issued an orange alert in districts of Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Several parts of central Bihar and Patna are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, the agency said. 

South West districts of Bihar are also expected to receive rainfall on October 3. Some areas in the region may also receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said. 

The state government has been alerted of the possibility of the rains, it said. 

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far. 

State authorities have been working with central agencies including NDRF and Army to carry out rescue and relief operations in the Bihar. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over ten thousand people from state capital Patna which has been reeling under floods since the last few days, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

The NDRF rescue teams have been working around people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

The Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the flood-hit Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday. 

The BJP leader interacted with the officials and enquired about the status of relief work being carried out.

"The level of water has receded a little. People told me that fogging should be done. I told the Collector Sahib, Patna who was there with me on the boat to complete the fogging. Rest, people are getting water and milk. There is no complaint in this regard," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The Union Minister said the administration is active and added that Coal India Pump has been installed which will help in speedily receding the water level.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'No quality education if student is punished on ground of religion': Supreme Court on UP student slapping case

India's global supremacy in green energy capacity outshines Canada and Japan

This Bollywood actor refused to play a terrorist in Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe-starrer Body of Lies

IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 declared: Know official website, how to check, more

ODI World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan threatens to quit Bangladesh captaincy if...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE