Bihar Floods: IMD warns of more rains on Thursday, Friday; orange alert issued in 4 districts

Even as parts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, grapples with flood after heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another forecast for rains in the next 48 hours.

The weather forecast agency has issued an orange alert in districts of Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Several parts of central Bihar and Patna are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, the agency said.

South West districts of Bihar are also expected to receive rainfall on October 3. Some areas in the region may also receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

The state government has been alerted of the possibility of the rains, it said.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far.

State authorities have been working with central agencies including NDRF and Army to carry out rescue and relief operations in the Bihar.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over ten thousand people from state capital Patna which has been reeling under floods since the last few days, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

The NDRF rescue teams have been working around people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

The Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the flood-hit Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday.

The BJP leader interacted with the officials and enquired about the status of relief work being carried out.

"The level of water has receded a little. People told me that fogging should be done. I told the Collector Sahib, Patna who was there with me on the boat to complete the fogging. Rest, people are getting water and milk. There is no complaint in this regard," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The Union Minister said the administration is active and added that Coal India Pump has been installed which will help in speedily receding the water level.

