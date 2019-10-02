Bihar Floods: Death toll climbs up to 66, IMD warns of more rains in Patna in next 2 days

Patna:

Even as parts of Bihar including state capital Patna grapple with the flood situation, the death toll due to heavy rains climbed up to 66 on Wednesday.

The state government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

Parts of state capital Patna and some other districts are still inundated with water with dewatering pumps working around the clock.

Kumar said that all pumping sets in Patna are operational now and the water will soon be drained out. He also announced plans to work on the drainage system of the city after monsoon as he stressed that the state government will take all necessary to avoid such trouble in the future.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued another forecast for rains in the next 48 hours.

The weather forecast agency has issued an orange alert in districts of Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Several parts of central Bihar and Patna are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, the agency said.

South West districts of Bihar are also expected to receive rainfall on October 3. Some areas in the region may also receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

The state government has been alerted of the possibility of the rains, it said.

State authorities have been working with central agencies including NDRF and Army to carry out rescue and relief operations in the Bihar.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over ten thousand people from state capital Patna which has been reeling under floods since the last few days, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

The NDRF rescue teams have been working around people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

The Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

(With ANI inputs)