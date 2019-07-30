Headlines

Bihar floods death toll climbs to 130

After the death figure remained unchanged at 127 for three consecutive days, the count increased to 130 on Tuesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 10:43 PM IST

 Death toll in Bihar floods rose to 130 on Tuesday, whereas 88.46 lakh people have been affected in 13 districts in inundation caused earlier this month due to torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, state disaster management department said.

After the death figure remained unchanged at 127 for three consecutive days, the count increased to 130 on Tuesday.

Two fresh casualties have been reported from Darbhanga while one death took place in Supaul.

Altogether 13 districts have been hit by the calamity, Sitamarhi, with 37 casualties, topped the list followed by Madhubani (30), Darbhanga (14), Araria (12), Sheohar (10) Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (seven), Muzaffarpur and Supaul (four each), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).

Two of the flood-hit districts - Katihar and West Champaran - have reported no deaths till date, the department said.

The disaster management department has put the total number of people hit by flood in the state at 88.46 lakh in 1269 panchayats of the 13 districts.

Food is being prepared for the affected population at 442 community kitchens and distributed by 876 personnel equipped with 133 boats, who are assisted by 19 teams of NDRF dispatched from the headquarters of its 9th battalion here.

With people returning to their homes after water started receding in several areas, the number of relief camps has come down to four in which 1250 people have taken shelter.

According to Water Resources department daily bulletin, five rivers- Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi- are flowing above their danger level at nine places in Bihar.

Baghmati river alone is flowing above red mark at three places like Kataunjha (Sitamarhi), Benibad (Muzaffarpur), Hayaghat (Darbhanga), it said adding that Burhi Gandak flowing above at Samastipur rail pul and Rosera rail pul in Samastipur while Khiroi flowing above danger mark at Kamtaul and Ekmighat in Darbhanga district.

As per Meteorological department's forecast, light rainfall is expected in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar in the next 24 hours. PTI AR SNS

 

