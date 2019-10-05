Bihar Floods: Centre announces advance release of Rs 613 crore disaster fund

The Central government has approved the advance release of Rs 400 crore for Bihar and Rs 1200 crore for Karnataka from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) 'on account basis' in the backdrop of flood situations in both states.

Further, the government has approved the advance release of the second instalment of Centre's share of SDRF amounting to Rs 213.75 crore to Bihar.

"The Home Minister has reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief work of all the affected States. The States of Karnataka and Bihar have apprised of the paucity of funds in the SDRF account resulting in a delay in providing relief assistance to the affected people and requested for release of advance additional financial assistance from NDRF. The State of Bihar has also requested for advance release of the second instalment of Centre's share of SDRF for the year 2019-20," read the government release.

"Keeping in view the severity of flood situation and the fund positions in the SDRF account of the states of Bihar and Karnataka, home Minister has approved the advance release of Rs 400 crore to the State of Bihar and Rs 1200 crore to the State to the State of Karnataka from NDRF 'on account basis'. Home Minister has further approved the advance release of the second instalment of centre's share SDRF amounting to Rs 213.75 crore to the State of Bihar for the year 2019-20," it read.

"The Central government has been providing full support to the state governments by mobilising/providing timely logistics and financial resources to supplement efforts of the State governments to deal with the situation effectively in the wake of floods/ landslides. The logistics support provided includes an adequate number of teams of National Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard helicopters, Army columns, Navy & Coast Guard personnel along with necessary rescue equipment," it read.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days.

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and floods in different parts of Bihar has risen to 42.