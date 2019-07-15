Bihar floods: At least 13 dead, heavy rains expected in next four days

At least 13 people have died in Bihar floods which has affected nine districts of the state. Around 20 lakh people are affected due to the floods. With floods causing havoc in Nepal, where at least 65 people have been killed, it is also affecting districts which share a border with Nepal.

Five rivers of the state are flowing above the danger level due to torrential rains in the catchment areas bordering Nepal. The worst affected in terms of casualties is Araria district of the state. DM has confirmed so far nine people have died due to floods in Araria. The affected family will be given compensation of Rs 4 lakhs, he said.

2 people have died in Staramarhi, 1 each in Kishanganj and Sheohar respectively. The death toll may rise as heavy rainfall has been predicted by the MET department in the next four days. The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the affected districts on Sunday.

13 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected districts. The authorities have also opened 152 relief camps giving shelter to 45,053 people, while 251 community kitchens have been made functional.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources department) Arun Kumar and Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit accompanied Kumar during the aerial survey.

Around 280 to 300 mm rainfall has been received in the past three-four days in Terai region of Nepal against 50 mm of average rainfall recorded during the past years, it said.The excessive rainfall created a flash flood in the state, causing five rivers - Baghmati, Kamla Balan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara and Mahananda - to flow above danger level at various places.

Authorities have come up with helpline numbers to give prompt assistance:

State Emergency Center 0612- 2294204/05/10District Control Area Araria No. 06453-222309District Control Room Kishanganj 06456-224152 District Control Room Supaul 06473-224005District Control Room Madhubani 06276-222576District Control Room East Champaran 06252-242418District Control Room Sheohar 06222-257060 / 61District Control Room Sitamarhi 06226-25031

With PTI inputs