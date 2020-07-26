Bihar floods: 10 dead in deluge, over 10 lakh affected; 22 NDRF teams deployed

As many as 10 people lost their lives in the Bihar floods as heavy rains lash the state.

Over 10 Lakh people have been affected in ten districts across the state, and nearly 16,000 others have been shifted to shelter homes.

Now, floodwater has entered Darbhanga-Samastipur main road connecting both districts near Dilahi village here creating traffic issues on the stretch.

According to the department, 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)/State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a state cabinet meeting through video conference to review the flood situation. He directed officials to distribute free masks to those rescued and to provide them with all the facilities as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat, he said that a large part of the country was grappling with floods and asserted that the whole nation stands by those affected by the disaster.

"During this rainy season, there is a large part of the country that is grappling with floods. Many areas of states like Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to floods," Modi said.

Floods have also ravaged Assam taking the death toll due to floods in the state to 96. The flood situation has worsened after the gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project were opened to release at least 25 meters of water in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Friday.

Floods have wreaked havoc in various districts of Assam for the fourth time this year.

(With ANI inputs)