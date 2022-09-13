Search icon
Bihar: One killed, several injured in separate firing incidents in Begusarai

Bihar: The police said barricades have been put across the district and an investigation is underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Photo: ANI

At least one person has been killed, while nine were injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Bihar's Begusarai on Tuesday. The police said that the CCTV footage is being examined and an investigation is underway.

"Barricades have been put across the district. Two persons have been spotted on the bike in the CCTV footage from Bachhwara area. Police are trying to identify them," Begusarai superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar.

Union Minister and Begusarai MP said slammed the state government, saying that there is no government in Bihar and no fear of law among criminals.

"The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across 4 PS areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this," he said.  

