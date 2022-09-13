Bihar: One killed, several injured in separate firing incidents in Begusarai

Photo: ANI

At least one person has been killed, while nine were injured in firing by bike-borne assailants at different locations in Bihar's Begusarai on Tuesday. The police said that the CCTV footage is being examined and an investigation is underway.

Bihar One person killed, several injured in separate firing incidents at various locations in Begusarai police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/YVpfhnLe5n — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

"Barricades have been put across the district. Two persons have been spotted on the bike in the CCTV footage from Bachhwara area. Police are trying to identify them," Begusarai superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar.

Union Minister and Begusarai MP said slammed the state government, saying that there is no government in Bihar and no fear of law among criminals.

"The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across 4 PS areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this," he said.

