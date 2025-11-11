BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...
Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat? Here's what pollsters said
Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know
Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...
Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?
Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey
'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...
INDIA
The Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP led NDA. However, Mahgathbandhan and rest of the parties have been trailing behind. Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party is facing a massive drubing.
As the Exit polls have come after the conclusion of the Bihar election phase 2 voting 2025, various pollsters have predicted a clear majority for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), recently launched party, does not seem to make good progress in the exit polls which have predicted a major drubbing for the party. It has often been seen that a record voter turnout translates into a regime change.
According to major pollsters, the Jan Suraaj Party will be at the lowest with only a few seats in its basket, suggesting that there is no big wave in favour of the newly launched party. The early predictions have shown Prashant Kishore’s party moving far behind the two main coalitions.
The pollsters have placed the opposition Mahagathbandhan at the second position. Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14.