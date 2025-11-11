Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...

The Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP led NDA. However, Mahgathbandhan and rest of the parties have been trailing behind. Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party is facing a massive drubing.

As the Exit polls have come after the conclusion of the Bihar election phase 2 voting 2025, various pollsters have predicted a clear majority for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), recently launched party, does not seem to make good progress in the exit polls which have predicted a major drubbing for the party. It has often been seen that a record voter turnout translates into a regime change.

According to major pollsters, the Jan Suraaj Party will be at the lowest with only a few seats in its basket, suggesting that there is no big wave in favour of the newly launched party. The early predictions have shown Prashant Kishore’s party moving far behind the two main coalitions.

The pollsters have placed the opposition Mahagathbandhan at the second position. Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14.