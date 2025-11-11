FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say

Bihar exit polls 2025 have predicted a major win for the BJP led NDA alliance and for Nitish Kumar to continue his long ruling streak of being the Chief Minister of one of the most crucial election states. Some polls also suggest Tejashwi Yadav has strong chances to become Bihar's CM.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say
Some polls suggest Tejashwi Yadav can be the next CM in Bihar
Bihar exit polls 2025 have predicted a major win for the BJP led NDA alliance and for Nitish Kumar to continue his long ruling streak of being the Chief Minister of one of the most crucial election states. However, pollsters like Peoples Pulse and People's Insight, have placed the opposition Mahagathbandhan at the second position.  

According to the JVC Exit Poll, Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan is expected to win 88-103 seats. According to People’s Pulse Research Organisation, Nitish Kumar’s NDA will most likely win 133 and 159 seats, while Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan may grab 75 to 101 seats. 

Even after this prediction, the poll suggests that Tejashwi Yadav is strongly giving a tough competition to Nitish Kumar in the CM race. The poll has predicted a 32% probability. While Nitish Kumar has a little less chance of returning as Chief Minister at 30%. 

The Matrize exit polls have predicted NDA’s seat share to be between 147-167 while Mahagathbandhan’s to be between 70-90.  

According to People’s Pulse, the seats (out of the total 243) prediction are as follows:  

NDA: 46.2 per cent of the total votes 

Mahagathbandhan: 37.9 per cent, with a huge difference of almost 8.3 percent.  

Jan Suraj Party: 9.7 per cent of the votes,  

Othes: 6.2 per cent. 

