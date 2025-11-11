FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...

Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?

Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...

Bihar Election 2025: Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Exit polls predict...

Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?

Prem Chopra latest health update: Veteran actor is NOT in ICU, legendary villain will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will Anant Singh win Mokama? Pollsters predict...

Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: Record Breaking Turnout With 67.14% In Bihar Elections Phase 2 | Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025: Record Breaking Turnout With 67.14% In Bihar Elections Phase 2 | Bihar News

Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...

Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...

Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?

Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey

Matrize exit poll predicts NDA’s return to power in Bihar with 48% vote share and 147–167 seats, indicating another term for Nitish Kumar’s government.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey
Bihar Exit Polls as conducted by Matrize.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will Bihar go for a change in the ruling combination, throwing out the old ruling parties and getting a new leader as the chief minister of the state? Will the Nitish Kumar-led 20-year-old NDA government vacate the office, making room for Mahagathbandhan? We will get answers to these questions when the votes are counted on November 11. However, as the results of the exit polls are coming out, we can have a glimpse of what may happen. Matrize New Communication has found in its exit polls that the NDA government may return for yet another term. It may get 48% of popular votes, which may translate into 147 to 167 seats. 

What will happen to Mahagathbandhan?

Matrize New Communication has predicted that the RJD-led opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan is likely to get 70-90 seats in the Bihar Election 2025. 

It has been said that the BJP may get 19% of votes, which may fetch it 65-73 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. About 20% of the electorate may repose their faith in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA; that may be translated into 65-75 seats. This will give a comfortable majority to the ruling coalition. 

LJP may get 9 seats

While former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) is likely to get its 4-5 candidates elected, it may get 2% of the votes. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may win 7-9 seats with 5% of votes in its kitty, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha may end up with one or two members in the house. 

Will RJD miss the bus again?

On the other hand, if the Matrize survey comes true, the Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD is most likely to get the blessings of 21% of the electorate with 53-58 members in the Bihar assembly. If it happens, it will be a major blow to the party that won 75 seats in the 2020 Bihar Election. 

The Indian National Congress may get 7% of the votes, which may translate into 10-12 seats. This may happen despite the hype and hoopla created over the Voter Adhikar Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. 

The CPI (ML) Liberation is likely to get a drubbing with only 5-8 seats in its kitty. The party won 14 seats in the 2020 Bihar Election. The Dipankar Mukherjee-led leftist party may get 6% of votes. Other left parties, CPI and CPI(M), may get 1% of votes each, and this may fetch 2-3 seats for each of them. The Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) is likely to win just 3-4 seats. It will be a blow to the party that forced the alliance to announce its leader, the deputy chief minister. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...
Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...
Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?
Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?
Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...
Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark? Exit polls say...
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize
'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...
Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE