Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey

Matrize exit poll predicts NDA’s return to power in Bihar with 48% vote share and 147–167 seats, indicating another term for Nitish Kumar’s government.

Will Bihar go for a change in the ruling combination, throwing out the old ruling parties and getting a new leader as the chief minister of the state? Will the Nitish Kumar-led 20-year-old NDA government vacate the office, making room for Mahagathbandhan? We will get answers to these questions when the votes are counted on November 11. However, as the results of the exit polls are coming out, we can have a glimpse of what may happen. Matrize New Communication has found in its exit polls that the NDA government may return for yet another term. It may get 48% of popular votes, which may translate into 147 to 167 seats.

What will happen to Mahagathbandhan?

Matrize New Communication has predicted that the RJD-led opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan is likely to get 70-90 seats in the Bihar Election 2025.

मन गदगद है, मेरे बिहार ने कमाल कर दिखाया है। हर जगह से बम्पर वोटिंग की ख़बर आ रही है। बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं, युवा, व्यापारी, किसान, हर जाति, हर वर्ग बढ़-चढ़ कर लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित कर रहा है। ये क्रम रुके नहीं, ये कदम थमें नहीं।



It has been said that the BJP may get 19% of votes, which may fetch it 65-73 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. About 20% of the electorate may repose their faith in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA; that may be translated into 65-75 seats. This will give a comfortable majority to the ruling coalition.

LJP may get 9 seats

While former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) is likely to get its 4-5 candidates elected, it may get 2% of the votes. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may win 7-9 seats with 5% of votes in its kitty, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha may end up with one or two members in the house.

Will RJD miss the bus again?

On the other hand, if the Matrize survey comes true, the Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD is most likely to get the blessings of 21% of the electorate with 53-58 members in the Bihar assembly. If it happens, it will be a major blow to the party that won 75 seats in the 2020 Bihar Election.

The Indian National Congress may get 7% of the votes, which may translate into 10-12 seats. This may happen despite the hype and hoopla created over the Voter Adhikar Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

The CPI (ML) Liberation is likely to get a drubbing with only 5-8 seats in its kitty. The party won 14 seats in the 2020 Bihar Election. The Dipankar Mukherjee-led leftist party may get 6% of votes. Other left parties, CPI and CPI(M), may get 1% of votes each, and this may fetch 2-3 seats for each of them. The Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) is likely to win just 3-4 seats. It will be a blow to the party that forced the alliance to announce its leader, the deputy chief minister.