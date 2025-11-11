FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav to win? Exit polls say...

As polling in Bihar for the 2025 assembly elections nears a conclusion, all eyes are on the exit polls. The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav (Image credit: PTI)
As polling in Bihar for the 2025 assembly elections nears a conclusion, all eyes are on the exit polls. The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 percent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

According to the exit poll predictions, as shown by People's Pulse, the ruling NDA is headed for a clear win with 133 to 159 seats in the assembly elections. Of the 243 seats up for grabs, the NDA's seat-sharing is such that the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats, and the HAM(S) and RLM are fighting on six seats each.

In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fighting on 61 seats, the CPI has nine, and the CPI(M) is fighting on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L has fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.

What about Tej Pratap's political fate?

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is likely to lose against RJD's sitting MLA Mukesh Roushan. 

