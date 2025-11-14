FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner

BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Birendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for the two phases was held on November 6 and 11, respectively. As per early trends, RJD's Bhai Virendra continues to hold her early lead.

Bhai Virendra, after the final round of voting, gained 110798 votes, winning the Maner constituency elections. Jitendra Yadav from the Lok Janshakti Party gained 90764 votes.

Bhai Virendra won these elections by 20034 votes.

Bhai Virendra Yadav, a key figure in Bihar's political landscape, has made significant strides over two decades. Known for his deep ties to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership, including Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, he remains a central player in state politics, despite controversies surrounding his name.

Early Life and Education

Born on May 3, 1961, Bhai Virendra hails from Bihar and holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Magadh University. His political journey began in student politics, eventually leading to a notable career marked by his rise within the ranks of Bihar's political scene.

Political Career and RJD Alliance

Virendra’s political career took off when he won the Maner seat in the 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections on a Samata Party ticket. However, his true association with the RJD began shortly thereafter, cementing his position as a key RJD ally. Over the years, Maner has become a stronghold for the RJD under his leadership.

He lost the Maner seat temporarily but reclaimed it in the 2010 election. Bhai Virendra Yadav then went on to win the 2015 and 2020 elections, making him a four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maner. He continues to hold a significant position in the RJD, maintaining a strong local base despite challenges.

Role in the Bihar Legislative Assembly

Currently, Bhai Virendra serves as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, underscoring his importance in the state’s legislative processes.

Controversies and Criminal Cases

While Virendra’s political career has been marked by successes, it has also been tainted by criminal cases, including charges of rioting and criminal intimidation. These cases have sparked significant controversy over the years, but they have not deterred his political relevance.

Despite these issues, his loyalty to the RJD and his ability to maintain a strong political base in Maner have kept him a powerful figure. His proximity to Lalu Yadav and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, remains a key factor in his sustained influence within the party and Bihar’s broader political discourse.

Bhai Virendra Yadav’s political journey reflects both his influence and the controversies that often accompany such a long career. As he prepares for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, his legacy within the RJD and his impact on the Maner 

