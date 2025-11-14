Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Ram Gopal Yadav, BJP's candidate from Danapur constituency trails behind RJD’s Rit Lal Roy. Ram Gopal Yadav was earlier in RJD and was known as Lalu Yadav's Hanuman.

Ram Gopal Yadav, BJP's candidate from Danapur constituency trails behind RJD’s Rit Lal Roy. Ram Gopal Yadav was earlier in RJD and was known as Lalu Yadav's Hanuman. However, he switched to BJP.

After four rounds of counting in Bihar’s Danapur Assembly constituency, RJD’s Rit Lal Roy is leading with 20,983 votes (+12,983), while BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav trails at 8,000 votes (-12,983).

Danapur Constituency

In the 2020 assembly elections, RJD's Rit Lal Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Asha Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15924 votes. The Danapur Assembly constituency falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.