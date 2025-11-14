Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking
Bihar elections 2025: Congress' Shashant Shekhar leading in Patna Sahib, BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails
Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Subhash Singh leads with 6206 votes, INC's Om Prakash Garg trails behind
Bihar Election Results 2025: BJP + JDU crossing magic number? Check latest result update here
INDIA
Ram Gopal Yadav, BJP's candidate from Danapur constituency trails behind RJD’s Rit Lal Roy. Ram Gopal Yadav was earlier in RJD and was known as Lalu Yadav's Hanuman.
Ram Gopal Yadav, BJP's candidate from Danapur constituency trails behind RJD’s Rit Lal Roy. Ram Gopal Yadav was earlier in RJD and was known as Lalu Yadav's Hanuman. However, he switched to BJP.
After four rounds of counting in Bihar’s Danapur Assembly constituency, RJD’s Rit Lal Roy is leading with 20,983 votes (+12,983), while BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav trails at 8,000 votes (-12,983).
In the 2020 assembly elections, RJD's Rit Lal Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Asha Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 15924 votes. The Danapur Assembly constituency falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.