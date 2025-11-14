INDIA

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Siwan can be a huge upset for RJD, as BJP's Mangal Pandey leads with 15974 (+ 4130). While RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary trails behind.

