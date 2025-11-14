FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: NDA set for landslide victory, BJP to break 2020 record, JDU single largest party with...

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

Bihar Election Results 2025: Is Late gangster's son Osama Shahab winning or losing in RJD stronghold Raghunathpur constituency?

Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?

Bihar Elections Results 2025: BIG BJP faces trailing in Bihar? Congress shocker to BJP in Patna Sahib

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: JD(U) Kumar Puspanjay vs INC's Trishuldhari Singh vs JSP's Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is winning?

Barbigha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Kumar Puspanjay vs Trishuldhari Sin

Bihar Election 2025: NDA set for landslide victory, BJP to break 2020 record, JDU single largest party with...

Bihar Election 2025: NDA set for landslide victory, BJP to break 2020 record

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul fail...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Siwan can be a huge upset for RJD, as BJP's Mangal Pandey leads with 15974 (+ 4130). While RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary trails behind.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Siwan can be a huge upset for RJD, as BJP's Mangal Pandey leads with 15974 (+ 4130). While RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary trails behind.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul fail...
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is winning or losing from Phulwari?
Bihar Election Results 2025: CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, who is
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday leads against RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Huge Upset for RJD in Siwan? BJP's Mangal Panday..
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor's JSP fails to make impact
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, trails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE