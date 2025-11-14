Bihar Elections Results 2025: Ex-IPS and Prashant Kishore's JSP candidate Rakesh Kumar Mishra from Darbhanga, whose name is associated with 1989 Bhagalpur riots, trails massively

Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Ex-IAS and Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Rakesh Kumar Mishra trails massively behind BJP's Sanjay Saraogi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)'s Umesh Sahani, from Darbhanga constituency. BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is leading with 76038 (+ 20272), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)'s Umesh Sahani is at 55766 ( -20272) and at third is Rakesh Kumar Mishra with just 8828 (-69898).
Ex-IAS Rakesh Kumar Mishra, who holds a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering, from IIT BHU, Varanasi. He cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 1992 and was given the responsibility of IPS.
R.K. Mishra's name is also associated with the 1989 Bhagalpur riots, one of the most horrific events in Bihar's history. These riots, which lasted for nearly two months, burned down hundreds of villages and claimed thousands of lives. He took decisive steps to contain the violence in Bihar.