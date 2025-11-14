Bihar Elections Results 2025: 'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Singh wins big in Mokama, holds declared assets of Rs 26 crore, owns luxury cars, horses, elephants...

'Bahubali neta' Anant Singh, famously known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ secures comfortable win in 2025 Bihar assembly election from the Mokama constituency, and defeated RJD's Veena Devi as he lead with significant margin with over 28206 votes.

Bahubali neta Anant Singh, famously known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’ secures comfortable win in 2025 Bihar assembly election from the Mokama constituency, and defeated RJD's Veena Devi as he leads with significant margin with over 28206 votes. He is one of the richest candidate in Bihar election, with staggering total assets worth Rs 37.88 crore (about US$4.5 million), as revealed by his election affidavit. Anant Singh is currently in jail after his arrest in a murder case of a Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) supporter, and he faces 28 criminal cases, including serious charges like kidnapping, murder, and land grabbing.

Anant Singh Net Worth

Anant Singh is a billionaire, with movable assets of around Rs 26.66 crore (approximately $2.2 billion) and immovable assets worth Rs 11.22 crore (approximately $1.2 billion). He owns three luxury SUVs worth nearly Rs 3.23 crore and cash holdings of Rs 15.61 lakh. He also has gold jewellery valued at Rs 15 lakh. In his affidavit, Anant Singh stated that he owns horses, cows, buffaloes, and elephants, valued at approximately Rs 1.90 lakh.

Wife more rich than Anant Singh

Anant Singh’s wife, Neelam Devi, has declared assets of Rs 62.72 crore, making her wealth even higher than his. Her movable assets amount to around Rs 13.07 crore, and immovable property is valued at about Rs 49.65 crore. She owns three cars worth over Rs 77 lakh, and gold jewellery weighing 701 grams, worth more than Rs 62 lakh. In total, both Anant Singh and wife owns Rs 100 crore.

Anant Singh owns 19 plots of land along with three flats in Patna’s Frazer Road area, specifically in the Faizal Imam Complex. In total, he holds nearly 20 acres of land in Patna district. These holdings make him one of the wealthiest politicians in the region in terms of immovable property, according to reports.

However, Anant Kumar Singh has a loan of Rs 27.49 crore and his wife has a loan of Rs 23.51 crore, with liability of Rs 51 crore.

Anant Singh's total investments in stocks are approximately Rs 10 crore, while his wife has Rs 21 lakh in her name. Anant's investments include bonds, the stock market, and shares in several companies.

His wife is the most richest sitting MLA in Bihar is Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) MLA. Anant Kumar Singh, and Neelam have four children. Earlier, her husband was an MLA from Mokama, but after his disqualifications, Neelam contested from Mokama on RJD ticket and was elected a member of Bihar legislative assembly in 2022 by-elections. She later shifted her support to CM Nitish Kumar. Her husband Anant Kumar Singh is a don-turned-politician, who is extremely fond of luxury cars and have just released from Jail. This elections, he is again contesting the election from Mokama. Anant has been Mokama's MLA for around four times.