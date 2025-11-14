FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Elections Results 2025: BIG UPSET for Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, both trail

Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are face-to-face in Bihar elections 2025, while Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur from RJD seat and Tej Pratap is contesting from Mahua seat after floating his own party Janshakti Janta Dal Party.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Bihar Elections Results 2025: BIG UPSET for Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, both trail
Bihar ex-CM Lalu Yadav's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are face-to-face in Bihar elections 2025, while Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur from RJD seat and Tej Pratap is contesting from Mahua seat after floating his own party Janshakti Janta Dal Party. However, as NDA is set to cross the victory mark, both brothers are trailing in their respectives constituencies. 

Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav is trailing behind BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav.  Satish Kumar is leading with 12230 (+ 1273), as per EC. Raghopur is situated in Bihar's Vaishali district. It is a high-stake constituency. Raghopur is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice in 1995 and 2000, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav, their son, has also won the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition during his tenure.

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing behind three candidates in Mahua constituency, and has polled mere 4941 votes so far. Sanjay Kumar Singh ftom Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading with 22703 (+ 6784). 

Tej Pratap was ousted form RJD and Yadav Family to due to 'secret marriage' controversy.

