India

INDIA

Bihar Elections Results 2025: BIG BJP faces trailing in Bihar? Congress shocker to BJP in Patna Sahib

BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails while INC's Shashant Shekhar leads in Patna Sahib, show early trends.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Bihar Elections Results 2025: BIG BJP faces trailing in Bihar? Congress shocker to BJP in Patna Sahib
As per early trends, the tight fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan soon turned into a one-sided contest. NDA steadily increased its lead, crossing the majority mark of 122 and leading on more than 180 seats. After briefly falling behind the RJD in early trends, the BJP regained momentum and was leading on nearly 80 seats.

According to early data, the BJP was ahead in key constituencies such as Lakhisarai, Alinagar, Buxar, and Patna Sahib. Meanwhile, the RJD was leading in Raghopur, Thakurganj, Amnour, Hajipur, and Bodh Gaya as of 9:15 am.

Although the trends point toward a strong victory for the BJP, the final results will be known only by evening. Most exit polls had already predicted an NDA win, and today’s early trends appear to support that forecast.

As per the early trends, BJP’s Renu Devi trails, INC's Washi Ahmad leads in the Bettiah constituency with 11,894 votes. BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails while INC's Shashant Shekhar leads in Patna Sahib. 

After four rounds of counting in Bihar’s Danapur Assembly constituency, RJD’s Rit Lal Roy is leading with 20,983 votes (+12,983), while BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav trails at 8,000 votes (-12,983).

