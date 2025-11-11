Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details

Exit polls predict the likely outcome of an election and help understand the voter preferences.

Bihar Exit Polls: All eyes will be on the exit poll predictions on Tuesday evening after the Bihar Election 2025 concludes. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, exit polls cannot be released until the voting process is fully completed. The exit poll projections for the Bihar assembly election 2025 will be released shortly after the voting for the second and final phase of the elections concludes. In Bihar, there is a tough contest between the NDA (BJP, JDU, HAM, RLM and LJPRV) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left, VIP and IIP) while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj are making the fight interesting.

Bihar Exit Polls Date, Time

Exit polls will be released from 6:30 pm on November 11 after the second phase of polling in 122 constituencies across 20 districts, including key seats in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, and Bhagalpur.

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: Where to watch?

Many agencies, such as Axis My India, CVoter, and others, conduct exit poll surveys and release their predictions through television channels (TV), official websites and social media platforms. You can watch exit polls on ZEE News TV and DNA India website, and YouTube channel. Notably, the pre-poll surveys have predicted an edge for the NDA but did not rule out Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD as well.

What are exit polls?

The exit polls are surveys which are conducted by major media houses and independent agencies. They predict the likely outcome of an election and help understand the voter preferences. These polls are conducted after voters leave the polling stations and gauge how the people voted and why. However, they are not always accurate and should not be considered as the final results.

Bihar election 2025 result date

The vote counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will take place on November 14, and the results are expected to be announced on the same day.