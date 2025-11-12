Bihar Exit Polls: Axis My India projects close battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

The data comes after several pollsters predicted a comfortable win for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Axis My India exit poll: Axis My India exit poll data has shown a close contest between the NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. It has predicted 121-142 for the NDA, and 98-118 for the Mahagathbandhan. It predicted poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party would end up between zero and two.

What's the majority mark?

The majority mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is 122. The lower end of Axis My India's prediction for the NDA puts it at one below that. On the other end, the upper end of 118 for the Mahagathbandhan, which has the RJD and Congress as the main constituents, will put it within touching distance of the majority.

Bihar Exit Poll Vote Share

The survey projects the NDA’s overall vote share at 43 per cent, slightly ahead of the MGB’s 41 per cent. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is estimated to draw 4 per cent, and other parties together account for 12 per cent of the total votes. Individually, RJD emerged as the single largest party with a vote share of 24 per cent. BJP and JD(U) get 18 per cent vote share each.

What other exit polls predicted

On Tuesday, every exit poll had given the NDA a clear majority, even on the lower end, with Vote Vibe predicting the lowest figure of 125. Matrize had predicted a lower end of 147 for the NDA and an upper end of 167, which would be higher than the two-thirds majority mark. Now, it will be known on November 14 who will be in Bihar.