Bihar Elections 2025: Why Nitish Kumar never contests Assembly elections and how he still becomes CM

Nitish Kumar is one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers, having led Bihar for nearly two decades. However, the Janata Dal (United) chief has an unusual political distinction of almost never contesting elections directly. Instead, he has consistently chosen the Legislative Council route to remain in power. As Bihar heads toward the 2025 Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11, Nitish Kumar’s political strategy remains unchanged.

From Assembly Polls to Parliament

Nitish Kumar began his political journey by contesting the Bihar Assembly elections in 1977, 1980 and 1985, winning only once, in 1985. After that, he turned towards national politics and went on to contest six consecutive Lok Sabha elections — 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 — winning all of them.

His first parliamentary seat was Barh, which he held for four terms before shifting to Nalanda in 2004. Although he lost Barh that year, he won Nalanda — marking the last election he ever personally contested.

Why Nitish Avoids Assembly Contests

Nitish Kumar first became Bihar’s Chief Minister in 2000 but resigned within eight days as he wasn’t a member of either House. When he returned to power in 2005, he entered the Bihar Legislative Council instead of contesting an Assembly seat, something he continues to follow.

Bihar is among the six Indian states with a bicameral legislature, which allows leaders to serve as ministers or Chief Minister without contesting Assembly elections. Nitish’s decision to stick with this route has made him a rare example in Indian politics.

What Nitish Says About This

Addressing questions about this choice, Nitish Kumar said in 2012 during the Legislative Council’s centenary celebration, "I chose to become an MLC by choice and not because of any compulsion. The Upper House is a respectable institution." Ahead of the 2015 Assembly polls, he reiterated that he didn’t want to “limit his focus to one seat,” preferring instead to concentrate on the state as a whole.