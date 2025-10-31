FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead

Heavy security was deployed amid a tense environment in Bihar's Mokama Assembly constituency, nestled near the state capital in poll-bound Bihar, following the killing of gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav during an election campaign.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 06:30 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead
Dulaar Chand Yadav and Anant Singh (From left to right)
Heavy security was deployed amid a tense environment in Bihar's Mokama Assembly constituency, nestled near the state capital in poll-bound Bihar, following the killing of gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav during an election campaign. Yadav, once known for his association with the bigwigs of politics in Bihar, was campaigning for his nephew and Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in the Mokama Assembly constituency

Interestingly, Mokama has been dominated by Janata Dal-United (JDU) strongman Anant Singh since 2005. Yes, the same Anant Singh, known for his blunt and unfiltered responses to the media. This time too, Anant Singh has been fielded by his party from Mokama, which is set to undergo polls in the first phase on November 6. 

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Veena Devi, wife of former MP and strongman Surajbhan Singh. Officially, it's Bahubali vs Bahubali in Mokama. 

'Dular Chand shot and run over by vehicle'

According to the allegations by the deceased's family, Dular Chand was shot and then run over by a vehicle while he was holding poll campaign in Basavanchak village. The party's supporters have alleged that  Priyadarshi’s convoy was following Anant Singh’s vehicle when supporters of the JDU leader suddenly attacked them with sticks and rods. 

The claimed that when Dular Chand stepped out of his vehicle to intervene, he was attacked, too. Meanwhile, Anant Singh had denied any involvement in the incident, saying the whole "game is of Surajbhan Singh", as quoted by Hindustan Times. 

Meanwhile, the body of Dular Chand Yadav was taken for postmortem in neighbouring Barh. A large number of police personnel were deployed along the route, according to  news agency ANI. Patna Range Inspector General Jitendra Rana has said that a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further violence or retaliation. 

"The focus is on completing the postmortem at the earliest. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim had no firearm injury marks on the upper part of his body. We are also waiting for a complaint from the family," he said. 

 

