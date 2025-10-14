Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Shreyasi Singh? Arjuna awardee and BJP candidate from Jamui seat

Shreyasi Singh will now contest the Bihar elections from her present seat, seeking another term.

BJP has fielded Shreyasi Singh from the Jamui seat for the Bihar Assembly elections. The party has named Shreyasi and 70 other candidates in its first list, released on Tuesday. Besides Shreyasi Singh, the list also includes eight women candidates, including sitting Minister Renu Devi, who will seek re-election from the Bettiah Assembly constituency.

Who is Shreyasi Singh?

Shreyasi Singh is a sitting MLA from the Jamui seat in Bihar. She will now contest the Bihar elections from her present seat, seeking another term. The 34-year-old is an Arjuna awardee. She is a shooter who participated in the Shotgun Trap (Women) event at the Paris Olympics, where she was eliminated in the qualification round.

In 2014, Shreyasi won a silver medal in the Shotgun Trap event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. She also won a bronze medal in the Double Trap team event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, along with Shagun Chaudhary and Varsha Varman. Shreyasi also won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Shreyasi was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2018.



Shreyasi is the daughter of the late Digvijay Singh, a former Union Minister and a prominent Bihar leader. Her mother, Putul Singh, also served as a Member of Parliament from the Banka constituency. In the 2020 Bihar election, Shreyasi defeated her nearest rival, Vijay Prakash of the RJD.

BJP releases first list for Bihar Elections 2025

BJP has fielded Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers. Sitting ministers Mangal Pandey will contest from Siwan, Nitin Nabin from Bankipur, Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur, Krishna Kumar Mantoo from Amnour and Prem Kumar from Gaya Town.

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from the Katihar seat, Sanjay Sarogi from Darbhanga, Kundan Kumar from Begusarai, Rohit Pandey from Bhagalpur, Kumar Pranay from Munger and Ramkripal Yadav from Danapur.

Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.