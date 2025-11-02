Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar', arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram
INDIA
Anant Singh, Janata Dal-United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, was arrested in a late-night operation on Saturday, i.e., November 1, conducted by the police in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Singh has been fielded from his stronghold Mokama for the Bihar assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases - on November 6 and 11 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on Novembver 14.
On October 30, Dularchand Yadav was killed in a firing between two sides while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi. Since the incident, the environment in Mokama has remained tense, with the opposition demanding Singh's arrest. Acording to the allegations by the deceased's family, Dular Chand was shot and then run over by a vehicle while he was holding poll campaign in Basavanchak village. The party's supporters have alleged that Priyadarshi’s convoy was following Anant Singh’s vehicle when supporters of the JDU leader suddenly attacked them with sticks and rods.
Anant Singh, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar', is a don-turned-politician who has represented the Mokama assembly constituency for the past two decades. He debuted in 2005 and was re-elected in 2010. In 2015, he quit the JD(U) and secured his stronghold Mokama once again by contesting as an independent candidate. Prior to the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, Anant Singh joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and gained victory again.
In 2022, he was convicted in an arms case and lost his seat, following which, his wife Neelam Devi contested polls and won the bye-election. She currently represents the Mokama assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Singh has once again been fielded from Mokama on a JD(U) ticket.