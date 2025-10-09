Bihar elections 2025: Who are key players in high-stake battle? Can Prashant Kishor emerge as game-changer?

In a high-stake battle, Nitish Kumar has been the undefeated CM of Bihar for two decades, be it his popularity or his defection strategy. But this time, he has to face a tough competition against key faces including Tejashwi Yadav and the third key face, Prashant Kishore.

Bihar assembly elections 2025 are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In a high-stake battle in Bihar between RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan alliance and BJP-JD(U) led NDA, two candidates have emerged as the key face, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish has been the undefeated CM of Bihar for two decades, be it his popularity or his defection strategy. But this time, he has to face a tough competition against key faces including Tejashwi Yadav and the third key face, Prashant Kishor. Who will take over the thrown of Bihar, Nitish Kumar for 10th time, or a new face? Only the results, scheduled to for November 14, will decide. With full preparation, Politicial parties have fielded their key faces in key constituencies of the Bihar battleground, let's take a look at some key faces.

Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar is undefeated CM of Bihar for a decade. He is a leader of Janata Dal (United), and have been the CM since two decades. He is speculated to be the NDA's CM face for upcoming polls. However, his past record indicates his 'paltu ram' strategy of breaking and forming alliances with parties as per his political gains. This elections Nitish Kumar, 74, have to win against several challenges to lure voters. Earlier in July, he promised to provide jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth in five years (2025-2030). Nitish Kumar's 2025 election campaign has been based on the catchphrase 'Sushasan' and welfare schemes.

Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav from Mahagathbandhan alliance, is the most closest rival of Nitish Kumar in this election. He was a former deputy CM of Bihar, in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JDU. However, he resigned later due to clashes. Son of Bihar's Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, he is amongst the most preferred candidate for CM post. Lalu Yadav family is however no stranger to controversy, from corruption allegation, Lalu Yadav imprisonment to recent ousting of elder don Tej Pratap Yadav from party, all these have affected the image of the party. However, he emerges as a fresh young face against Nitish Kumar.

Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor, who earlier worked as a political strategist of BJP, is now entering in Bihar election from his own party Jan Suraaj Party. He is set to contest on the all 243 assembly election of anti-caste based politics. He can emerges as the third alternative, to Nitish and Tejashwi in several decades. He has focused on his grassroot 'padyatras', reaching to locals as part of his campaign. He is alo riding on anit-corruption promises to disrupt corrupt monopoly.

Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and son of of Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan can also emerge as the key candidate in this elections. He has a real influence in Bihar, as his party won six Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, and clinching all five in 2024. Recently, he said that NDA seat-sharing is undeway and he has demanded at least 36 "winnable" seats out of 243, as per report. The report says, BJP is willing to allot only 22 seats to his party.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National Convenor Jitan Ram Manjhi founded his own party, after he was expelled from JD(U). He has also served the chief minister of Bihar. He is part of the NDA alliance, demanding for 15–20 seats. He is also demanding recognition of his party as a state party. Recently, he took a dig at NDA, and share a cryptic post, writing a poem by national poet Ramdhari Singh. He wrote that if there is justice, give half, if there is any obstacle even in that, then give only 15 grams, keep your entire land, 'we' will happily eat only that, we will not raise a sword against our family members. He has even said that if he doesn't get 15 seats, he won't contest any, but he will remain with the NDA.