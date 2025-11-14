FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Is Tejashwi Yadav winning or losing from RJD-dominated Raghopur's seat? Early trends show...

Bihar elections 2025: Early trends shows RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav leading from Rahopur seat.  The counting of votes in Bihar elections began today at 8 am. The early trends have started coming in, showing a great start for RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, he is ahead of other candidates.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 09:46 AM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Is Tejashwi Yadav winning or losing from RJD-dominated Raghopur's seat? Early trends show...
Bihar elections 2025: Early trends shows RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav leading from Rahopur seat.  The counting of votes in Bihar elections began today at 8 am. The early trends have started coming in, showing a great start for RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, he is ahead of other candidates.

Raghopur is situated in Bihar's Vaishali district. This constituency will experience a  high-stake battle. Raghopur is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice in 1995 and 2000, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav, their son, has also won the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition during his tenure.

The constituency has 18.56 percent of Scheduled castes and 3.3 percent of Muslims. The RJD has a stronghold in this constituency as there is a Yadav-Muslim consolidation, that votes in favour of RJD.

