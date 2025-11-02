FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalit community, says, 'everyone will get fair chance...'

THIS city is named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, becomes 2nd from India to gain the recognition

Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings? Shiv Sena leader says THIS on his health

IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 final: Can Harmanpreet Kaur power India to glory or will Laura Wolvaardt's Proteas create history?

Shah Rukh Khan to host special fan meet in Bandra on 60th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: 5 life lessons from the Badshah of Bollywood

DNA TV Show: India to launch Operation Sindoor 2.0? Pakistan issues high alert due to...

Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 340000000 empire: Lavish Sangli apartment, brand endorsements, swanky cars and million-dollar WPL contract

PM Modi issues BIG statement during Chhattisgarh visit: 'That day is not far when...'

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, Farah Khan and Karan Johar share fun video from their Alibag ride

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalit community, says, 'everyone will get fair chance...'

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalits...

THIS city is named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, becomes 2nd from India to gain the recognition

THIS Indian city is named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings? Shiv Sena leader says THIS on his health

Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalit community, says, 'everyone will get fair chance...'

Ahead of Bihar elections, Mahagathbandhan CM face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that if they come to power after winning elections, there will be multiple deputy CM including one from Muslim community.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 12:21 AM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalit community, says, 'everyone will get fair chance...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Ahead of Bihar elections, Mahagathbandhan CM face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that if they come to power after winning elections, there will be multiple deputy CM including one from Muslim community. In an interview with India Today, Tejashwi Yadav responded, “Yes, definitely,' when asked will there be a Deputy CM from Muslim community.

Muslim community constitutes nearly 17% of the electorate and could play a decisive role in the formation of next government in Bihar. During the announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as CM face for Mahagathbandhan Alliance, Mukesh Sahani was named as the deputy CM face. Mukesh Sahani ‘Son of Mallah’ belongs to the Extremely Backward Class. EBCs comprise 30% of Bihar’s voters.Following this, demand of Muslim deputy CM were raised. 

What did Tejashwi Yadav Said?

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav confirmed that there will multiple deputy CM. He said, 'The day this announcement was made, Ashok Gehlot ji had said that if Mukesh Sahani would be made Deputy Chief Minister, there would also be others. The concerns raised by various sections will be addressed.'

He also said, 'Yes', when asked if there will be deputy CM from two of the major communities from Bihar, Muslims and Dalits. 'We will take everyone along, and everyone will get a fair chance of representation, ' he added.

Bihar elections 2025

Both Mahagathbandhan and NDA have released their Manifesto for the upcoming polls. NDA in Bihar released their manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' in Patna on Friday. Few days earlier, the Mahagathbandhan has released its manifesto, Tejashwi ka Prann. 

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also contesting on all 243 seats in this high-stake battle.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalit community, says, 'everyone will get fair chance...'
Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav CONFIRMS deputy CM from Muslim, Dalits...
THIS city is named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, becomes 2nd from India to gain the recognition
THIS Indian city is named UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy
Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings? Shiv Sena leader says THIS on his health
Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings?
IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 final: Can Harmanpreet Kaur power India to glory or will Laura Wolvaardt's Proteas create history?
Can Harmanpreet Kaur power India to glory or will Laura Wolvaardt's Proteas crea
Shah Rukh Khan to host special fan meet in Bandra on 60th Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan to host special fan meet in Bandra on 60th Birthday
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE