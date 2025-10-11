Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India

INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav set to contest from THIS constituency; will he form alliance with Owaisi's AIMIM?

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled by Lalu Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have declared that his recently formed party 'Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD)' will be making a major announcement on Oct 13. He also announced that the constituency, from where he will contest in this high-stake battle.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav set to contest from THIS constituency; will he form alliance with Owaisi's AIMIM?
Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled by Lalu Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have declared that his recently formed party 'Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD)' will be making a major announcement of their candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 13, Monday.

He also announced that he will be contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency. He was elected from Mahua in 2015 assembly election, later switched to Hasanpur in Samastipur district in 2020, while he was in RJD. Currently, the Mahua constituency is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

'I will declare my candidates the day after tomorrow. Parso jordaar ailaan hoga (Day after tomorrow big announcements will be made)...I will contest from Mahua.' he said.

On speculations of any allance with other parties, he replied that "Everyone is coming to meet me". Tej Pratap Yadav has formed an alliance with the Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party, the Bhojpuri Jan Morcha, the Progressive Janata Party, the Rightful Rights Party, and the United Kisan Vikas Party.

There are also speculations of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM joining this alliance, after a big snub from RJD. RJD rejected AIMIM's written request to Lalu Yadav, to join the anti-NDA, Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc. However, these are mere speculations which can not be confirmed yet.

Tej Pratap Yadav expelled

After Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, "Teju Bhaiya" from RJD and Yadav family, he formally announced the launch of his own political party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), making a solid entry into Bihar elections.

He was expelled, earlier this year after he allegedly announced the long-term relationship with a woman named Anuskha Yadav, posting photos on social media, that went viral. However, he claimed that his account was hacked.

Yadav wa married to Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Along with Tej Pratap Yadav's JJD, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also contesting on all 243 seats in this high-stake battle.

