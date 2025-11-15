FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya drops bombshell day after poll debacle, says, 'Disowning family and...'

Rohini Acharya, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has dropped a bombshell just a day after the Mahagathbandhan's poll debacle in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Rohini Acharya (Image credit: X)
Rohini Acharya, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has dropped a bombshell just a day after the Mahagathbandhan's poll debacle in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. In a post on 'X', Acharya announced that she is 'disowning' her family and quitting politics. 

"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do. I’m taking all the blame", she wrote in a post on 'X'. Pertinent to note that Sanjay Yadav is Tejashwi Yadav's close aide and political advisor. 

Rohini Acharya, who made her political debut last year, had contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Saran constituency in Bihar. This comes after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's poll rout in Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Bihar Assembly Poll Results 2025 

The BJP-led NDA saw a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark with 204 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress is a part of, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross the 50 mark.

