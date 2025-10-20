FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'

Tamil Nadu Rains: Continuous rainfall brings Chennai to a standstill, affects Diwali festivities, IMD predicts...

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host Diwali bash for 'pyara gang', pose with Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Konkana Sen Sharma; photo goes viral

15-year-old boy killed after massive fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area

Thamma: Stree Shraddha Kapoor to appear with Bhediya Varun Dhawan? Ayushmann Khurrana drops major hint: 'Teen se chaar..'

Viral video shows samosa seller grabbing passenger, was forced to hand over watch due to…; WATCH

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war

Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he w

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'

DDLJ turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrate milestone, say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...

With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.

With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP. There maybe last minute withdrawls as well as the alliance has not been formally announced.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.

The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.

Meanwhile, after comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are some common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress), while in Lalganj (Vaishali) the RJD's Shivani Shukla could go against Congress' Aditya Kumar Raja. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress released its second list for the Bihar assembly elections, announcing candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.

The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively. The party also named Minnat Rahmani as its candidate from Supaul.

Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series
No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold an
Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years of duty
Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years o
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Ro
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE