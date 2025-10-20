Donald Trump warns Ukraine President Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms or ‘he will…’, changes his stance over war
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD releases list of 143 candidates, fields Tejashwi Yadav from...
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 30: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'couples meet me and say..', Kajol says 'after DDLJ every romantic film..'
Tamil Nadu Rains: Continuous rainfall brings Chennai to a standstill, affects Diwali festivities, IMD predicts...
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar host Diwali bash for 'pyara gang', pose with Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Konkana Sen Sharma; photo goes viral
15-year-old boy killed after massive fire in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area
Thamma: Stree Shraddha Kapoor to appear with Bhediya Varun Dhawan? Ayushmann Khurrana drops major hint: 'Teen se chaar..'
Viral video shows samosa seller grabbing passenger, was forced to hand over watch due to…; WATCH
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…
INDIA
With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.
With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, CPI ML 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP. There maybe last minute withdrawls as well as the alliance has not been formally announced.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.
The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti.
Meanwhile, after comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are some common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.
In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress), while in Lalganj (Vaishali) the RJD's Shivani Shukla could go against Congress' Aditya Kumar Raja. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.
Earlier on Saturday, the Congress released its second list for the Bihar assembly elections, announcing candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.
The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively. The party also named Minnat Rahmani as its candidate from Supaul.
Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)