Bihar elections 2025: Prashant Kishor to contest from Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency? JSP chief issues stern warning, 'Same fate as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi...'

Prashant Kishor is set to challenge JDU’s Nitish Kumar and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, with announcement that his party Jan Suraaj Party is set to field its candidates from all 243 seats in the Bihar elections 2025. Will Prashant Kishor contest from Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency?

The stage is set! Prashant Kishor is here to challenge the power duopoly of JDU’s Nitish Kumar and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, with announcement that his party Jan Suraaj Party is set to field its candidates from all 243 seats in the Bihar elections 2025.

JSP Prashant Kishor visited the high-profile Raghopur constituency on Saturday to interact with the people. The Vaishali’s Raghopur constituency holds great significance for the RJD. RJD’s leader and ex-deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has been winning from this seat since 2015.

From this visit, Prashant Kishor hints towards the possibility of contesting upcoming Bihar polls from this RJD dominated seat. He said, 'The election campaign will begin after the announcement of all tickets. Today, I am going to Raghopur; it is a special area from where the CM and Dy CM are elected. I am going there to meet the colleagues of Jan Suraaj in that area and will ask them: if the people of Raghopur are to be freed from poverty and backwardness, then who should contest the election? Who will challenge Tejashwi? We will discuss this. Based on the feedback I bring from there, a decision will be taken tomorrow.'

PK issues warning to Tejashwi Yadav

Prashant Kishor has issued a stern warning to Tejashwi Yadav, saying that he will face the same fate in Raghopur, as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. He said, ‘Tejashwi Yadav will have to contest from two seats if I contest from Raghopur. He will face the same situation as Rahul Gandhi faced in Amethi.” Rahul Gandhi was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani in Congress stronghold constituency of Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Raghopur constituency

Raghopur, situated in Vaishali district of the state, is a high-stake constituency, which has given Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers to Bihar. It is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav, their son, has also won the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition during his tenure.

The constituency has seen significant electoral battles between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and primary parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United).

JSP releases first list of candidates

Jan Suraaj Party has released its first list of 51 candidates, giving tickets to Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, former IPS officer RK Mishra, and Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. The list has 11 belonging to backward classes, 17 to extremely backward classes, nine are from minority communities, and the rest from the general category.

The Bihar assembly elections, to be held in two phases, are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with counting of votes on November 14.