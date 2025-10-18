Bihar elections 2025: Polling day to be paid holiday? EC makes BIG announcement for employees, says 'fine to be imposed on any...'

BCCI condemns 'cowardly' killing of Afghan cricketers, takes subtle dig amid Afghanistan-Pakistan rift
INDIA
Ahead of Bihar elections, the Election Commission made big announcement for employees. In an official release, EC declared that the dates of polling, ie. Novemebr 6 and 11, will be a paid holiday for the the employees.
Ahead of Bihar elections, the Election Commission made big announcement for employees. In an official release, EC declared that the dates of polling, ie. Novemebr 6 and 11, will be a paid holiday for the the employees, and also announced to fine any employer who contravenes to these provisions.
"As per Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or establishment, and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or to the Legislative Assembly of a State/UT, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of poll," EC said in a release.
"No deduction of wages shall be made on account of such a paid holiday. Any employer who contravenes these provisions shall be liable to a fine. All daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to a paid holiday on the day of poll," it added.
EC announced that the voters, including casual and daily wage workers employed outside their constituency will also get a paid holiday on polling day in their constituency.
'The Commission has further clarified that electors (including casual and daily wage workers) who are working or employed in industrial or commercial establishments located outside their constituency but are registered as voters in a constituency going to polls shall also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on the day of poll to enable them to cast their vote,' the release said.
The election commission has ensured that all eligible voters of Bihar exercise their franchise freely and conveniently.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).