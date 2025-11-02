Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi unleashes fierce attack on Gandhis, says, 'Explosions took in Pakistan but...'

In a scathing attack on the Gandhis during a rally in Bihar's Arrah today, i.e., November 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during Operation Sindoor, the explosion took place in Pakistan but the "Congress royal family spent sleepless nights".

In a scathing attack on the Gandhis during a rally in Bihar's Arrah today, i.e., November 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during Operation Sindoor, the explosion took place in Pakistan but the "Congress royal family spent sleepless nights". "The explosions took place in Pakistan, but the Congress royal family spent sleepless nights. The naamdaars of Pakistan and Congress are yet to recover from the shock of Operation Sindoor," he said.

The Prime Minister also unleashed an attack on the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar over reports of a tussle over seat-sharing. "The NDA is moving forward with the pledge of Viksit Bharat (developed India). On the other side, Congress and RJD are coming to blows. I am sharing the inside story. A day before the deadline for withdrawing nominations, a game of thuggery played out behind closed doors in Bihar. Congress never wanted to name an RJD leader the alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate, but RJD did not lose the opportunity. RJD held a katta (gun) to Congress's head and stole the Chief Minister post. They forced the announcement of the Chief Minister candidate,", Prime Minister Modi said.

Intensifying his attack further, PM Modi added, "The tussle between RJD and Congress has intensified. Congress was not consulted on the manifesto, and is not being heard over the campaign. If there is so much hatred before the polls, they will start breaking each other's heads later. Remember, such people cannot work for Bihar's betterment".

PM Modi further stated that 'Jungle Raj' - a metaphor used by the NDA to target the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar - is the darkness that hollowed out the state. "RJD's Jungle Raj is identified by katta (gun), kroorta (cruelty), katuta (bitterness), kusanskar (superstition), kusashan (misgovernance), and corruption," he said, adding, "Nitish Kumar and the NDA government have brought Bihar out of that difficult era".