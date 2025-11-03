Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi receives unique gift while rallying in Nalanda, WATCH viral video

After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls garnered spotlight for all the right reason. On Sunday, while he was addressing a gathering in Bihar's Nalanda district, thosands of people thronged the roads, eager to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister. However, one sight drew everyone's attention.
There were some locals who arrived at the rally, carrying fish in plastic bags. They wanted to gift fish to the Prime Minister to wish him luck for the coming assembly polls. The sight not only became the talk of the town, but also it spoke highly of Nalanda's welcoming and amicable culture.
In Nalanda and its adjoining regions, fish is considered a sign of prosperity and good luck. Gifting fish to a renowned person or on special occasions is a tradition here. According to the locals, they wanted to gift fish to PM Modi to wish them 'good luck' and success in the polls.
Along with chants of 'Modi-Modi', the atmoshphere was vibrant, with locals elated to get a glimpse of PM Modi.
The Bihar assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.