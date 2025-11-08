FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, i.e., November 8, took a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, mocking his dive into a pond to catch fish a few days ago.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Image credit: AICC)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, i.e., November 8, took a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, mocking his dive into a pond to catch fish a few days ago. Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Sitamarhi, PM Modi took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as "bade bade log". 

"Bade bade log bhi yahan ki macchli dekhne aa rahe hain. Paani mein dubki laga rahe hain... Bihar ke election mein doobne ki practice kar rahe hain (Even renowned names are coming here to see the fish. They’re taking a dip in the water, practicing for drowning in the Bihar elections)," said the Prime Minister. 

Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond 

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, dove into a pond to catch fish in Bihar's Begusarai as he interacted with the fishermen community in the region. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar were also present at the site. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi also attacked the Mahagathbandhan, saying the opposition would put 'katta' to people's head, if voted to power. "I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up, they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has 'katta', 'kushasan' (misgovernance), 'kroorta' (cruelty) and corruption to offer", PM Modi said.

Bihar gears for second phase of polling

The Prime Minister's remarks come as Bihar gears up for the second phase of polling, scheduled to be held on November 11. In the first phase of elections on November 6, the state saw a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, for the first time in 27 years. 

The counting of votes will take place on November 14. 

