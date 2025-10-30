FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar elections 2025: PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'dance for votes' remarks, says, 'Those who are naamdaars...'

On Wednesday, i.e., October 29, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, claiming, he could "even dance" for votes.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

Bihar elections 2025: PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'dance for votes' remarks, says, 'Those who are naamdaars...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: X/BJP4India)
On Wednesday, i.e., October 29, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, claiming, he could "even dance" for votes. Today, PM Modi hit back, saying "Those who are naamdaars will obviously abuse a kaamdaar."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark that the Prime Minister could “even dance” for votes, PM Modi said, “Both of them hurled abuses at Modi non-stop yesterday. Those who are naamdaars will obviously abuse a kaamdaar. They cannot digest their food without it. Abusing Dalits and backward classes is something these naamdaars consider their birthright. They can’t tolerate that a person from a poor, backward family, who once sold tea, has reached this position today.”

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the two opposition leaders, Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi, calling them “yuvrajs” (princes), one from the country’s most corrupt family and the other from Bihar’s most corrupt family. “In Bihar’s political battlefield, a duo of yuvrajs has opened a shop of false promises. One is the prince of India’s most corrupt family, and the other is the prince of Bihar’s most corrupt family. Both are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores,” PM Modi said, addressing an election rally.

He emphasised that both the Union and the Bihar government's commitment to the state's women's empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the issue has not only been a top priority for him, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Citing government schemes that have benefited women across the country, PM Modi noted that the government has provided tap water connections, free gas connections, and free ration, so that their "hardships" are reduced.

"Whether it is Narendra or Nitish, women’s empowerment has always been our priority. We provided permanent houses to the poor, and registered them in the names of women. We gave tap water connections, free gas connections, and free ration so that our sisters’ hardships would be reduced," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, citing the misgovernance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described their rule in five words, stating “Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption.”

Explaining the meaning, the Prime Minister said the word “katta” refers to a place where cruelty prevails and law and order break down. "RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down," PM Modi said.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

With inputs from ANI

