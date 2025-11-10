Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
INDIA
Around 3.70 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including over half a dozen ministers in the Nitish Kumar government.
Bihar Polls 2025: Bihar will vote for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections scheduled on Tuesday, with more than 4 lakh personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polling, officials said. Voting will be held at 45,399 polling stations, including 40,073 in rural areas, across 122 Assembly constituencies.
The second phase of voting in Bihar will be held on Tuesday from 7 am to 5 pm. Around 3.70 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including over half a dozen ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, on Tuesday. Earlier in the first phase, polling was held in 121 Assembly Constituencies on November 6.
Prominent candidates include Bijendra Prasad Yadav, a veteran JD(U) leader and the most senior member of the state cabinet, who seeks to retain his Supaul seat for a record eighth term. Similar is the case of his cabinet colleague Prem Kumar, who belongs to the BJP and is trying his luck from Gaya Town, which he has won seven times, on the trot, since 1990.
Other ministers include BJP’s Renu Devi (Bettiah) and Neeraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu' (Chhatapur), and JD(U)’s Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Sheela Mandal (Phulparas) and Zama Khan (Chainpur). Another prominent BJP leader who is in the fray is former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who seeks to retain the Katihar seat for a fifth consecutive term.
Votes will be cast at 45,399 polling stations, of which 40,073 fall in rural areas. More than half of the electorate (2.28 crore) is aged between 30 and 60 years. Only 7.69 lakh are in the 18-19 years age group. The total number of women voters in the 122 constituencies is 1.75 crore.
In 2020, the BJP won 42 out of these 122 seats, followed by RJD (33), JDU (20), Congress (11), and the Left (5).
The counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats of the state will take place on November 14.